    305th AMW Vice Commander Retirement Ceremony [Image 29 of 37]

    305th AMW Vice Commander Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Mach, 305th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, retires from service in the U.S. Air Force during a ceremony held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 20 June, 2023. During the ceremony, Mach was greeted by friends and family who spoke on behalf of his 24 years of service in the Department of Defense. Mach finished out his military career as the Vice Commander of the 305th AMW and was instrumental in the success of Operations Allies Refuge/Welcome, the KC-10 Extender retirement and divestment, and the arrival of the KC-46 Pegasus.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 12:14
    Photo ID: 7873189
    VIRIN: 200623-F-BW403-1268
    Resolution: 4600x3061
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th AMW Vice Commander Retirement Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

