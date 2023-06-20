305th AMW Vice Commander Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Mach, 305th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, retires from service in the U.S. Air Force during a ceremony held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 20 June, 2023. During the ceremony, Mach was greeted by friends and family who spoke on behalf of his 24 years of service in the Department of Defense. Mach finished out his military career as the Vice Commander of the 305th AMW and was instrumental in the success of Operations Allies Refuge/Welcome, the KC-10 Extender retirement and divestment, and the arrival of the KC-46 Pegasus.

Date Taken: 06.20.2023
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US