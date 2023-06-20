Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Bass visits NCOA students

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass listens to a question during her visit to the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. One student from each NCO Academy flight was able to ask Bass a question on behalf of their flight about the Air Force, leadership and her personal experiences while in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:24
    Photo ID: 7872911
    VIRIN: 230620-F-TC518-1164
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Bass visits NCOA students
    Chief Bass visits NCOA students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Kisling NCO Academy
    NCO academy
    NCOA
    Chief Master Sgt.
    Chief Bass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT