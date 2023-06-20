Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass listens to a question during her visit to the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. One student from each NCO Academy flight was able to ask Bass a question on behalf of their flight about the Air Force, leadership and her personal experiences while in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7872911
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-TC518-1164
|Resolution:
|5217x3478
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
