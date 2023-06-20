Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Kisling NCO Academy students at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 21, 2023. Bass visited personnel across Ramstein Air Base and Kapaun while on an immersion tour of NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7872904
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-FN350-1185
|Resolution:
|6448x4303
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT