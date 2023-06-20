Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief Bass visits NCOA students

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Kisling NCO Academy students at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 21, 2023. Bass visited personnel across Ramstein Air Base and Kapaun while on an immersion tour of NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

