Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Kisling NCO Academy students at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 21, 2023. Bass visited personnel across Ramstein Air Base and Kapaun while on an immersion tour of NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 7872904 VIRIN: 230620-F-FN350-1185 Resolution: 6448x4303 Size: 2.64 MB Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Bass visits NCOA students [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.