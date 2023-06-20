Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lopez takes command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Johnson [Image 2 of 2]

    Lopez takes command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Col. CJ Lopez accepts the colors from Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Comannd Readiness, to become Fort Johnson’s garrison commander at the garrison change of command ceremony June 15.

    This work, Lopez takes command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Johnson [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

