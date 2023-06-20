Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7872887 VIRIN: 230620-A-NY219-766 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 11.72 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lopez takes command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Johnson [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.