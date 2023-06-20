378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi (left), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Maj. Nathan Spradley (right), incoming 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, stand at attention while the crowd celebrates during an assumption of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Nathan Spradley assumed command of the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

