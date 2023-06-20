Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to the crowd during an assumption of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Nathan Spradley assumed command of the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:56
    Photo ID: 7872641
    VIRIN: 230620-F-WT152-1001
    Resolution: 5113x3413
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony
    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony
    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony
    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony
    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony
    378th ESFS holds assumption of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    AFCENT
    assumption of command
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    378th ESFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT