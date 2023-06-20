230619-N-NO146-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (June 19, 2023) A MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel sails ahead of U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) and fleet ocean tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, June 19, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 06:37
|Photo ID:
|7872567
|VIRIN:
|230619-N-NO146-1002
|Resolution:
|1903x1072
|Size:
|936.92 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Strait of Hormuz Transit, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT