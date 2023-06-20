Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 5th Fleet Strait of Hormuz Transit

    U.S. 5th Fleet Strait of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    06.19.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230619-N-NO146-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (June 19, 2023) A MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel sails ahead of U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) and fleet ocean tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, June 19, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 06:37
    Photo ID: 7872567
    VIRIN: 230619-N-NO146-1002
    Resolution: 1903x1072
    Size: 936.92 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Strait of Hormuz Transit, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    T-38
    USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168)
    USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT