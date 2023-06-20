912th EARS supports Raptor Operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Luke Gross, 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares to land a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2023. The KC-135 stands ready to rapidly deploy and enable flying missions in the USCENTCOM AOR, countering increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

