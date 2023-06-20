912th EARS supports Raptor Operations

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matt Parker, 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, starts engines on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 17, 2023. The KC-135 stands ready to rapidly deploy and enable flying missions in the USCENTCOM AOR, countering increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

