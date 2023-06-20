912th EARS supports Raptor Operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Harris, 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to start aerial refueling F-22 Raptors from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 8, 2023. The KC-135 stands ready to rapidly deploy and enable flying missions in the USCENTCOM AOR, countering increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

