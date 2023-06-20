912th EARS supports Raptor Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor approaches to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2023. F-22s deployed to U.S. F-22s deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
