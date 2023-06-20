Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    912th EARS supports Raptor Operations [Image 1 of 10]

    912th EARS supports Raptor Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor approaches to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2023. F-22s deployed to U.S. F-22s deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 7872552
    VIRIN: 230617-F-MJ351-1155
    Resolution: 3571x2376
    Size: 983.57 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 912th EARS supports Raptor Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    aerial refueling
    1CTCS
    F-22 Raptor
    AFCENT
    912th EARS

