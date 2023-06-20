Maintainers at work at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kotter and Master Sgt. Robert Pankowski, both maintainers assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, change the front tire to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for a joint flight mission with Greek and German counterparts during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

