U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kotter and Master Sgt. Robert Pankowski, both maintainers assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, change the front tire to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany in preparation for a joint flight mission with Greek and German counterparts during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 04:27
|Photo ID:
|7872516
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-AY311-1163
|Resolution:
|1912x2700
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers at work at Air Defender 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
