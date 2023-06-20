Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    422d CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    422d CES Change of Command

    RAF FAIRFORD, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Spinelli, left, 422d Air Base Group commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal decoration to Lt. Col. Jethro Sadora, 422d Civil Engineer Squadron outgoing commander at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. During his command, Saddora led 155 personnel and was responsible for the construction, maintenance, fire prevention and environmental protection for real property and infrastructure encompassing 787 facilities, spanning 1,205 acres valued at one billion dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:42
    Photo ID: 7872510
    VIRIN: 230615-F-VS137-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 422d CES Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command
    422d CES Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Croughton
    501st Combat Support Wing
    422d CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT