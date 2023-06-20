422d CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Spinelli, left, 422d Air Base Group commander, presents the 422d Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Kirk Hull, 422d CES incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. Prior to assuming command, Hull served as the commander of the Programs and Evaluations Flight at the 554th RED HORSE Squadron, Andersen AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

