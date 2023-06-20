422d CES Change of Command

Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. Lt. Col. Jethro Sadorra relinquished command of the 422d Civil Engineer Squadron to Maj. Kirk Hull. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

