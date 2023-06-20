422d CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Spinelli, left, 422d Air Base Group commander, receives the 422d Civil Engineer Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Jethro Sadora, 422d CES outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. During his command, Saddora led 155 personnel and was responsible for the construction, maintenance, fire prevention and environmental protection for real property and infrastructure encompassing 787 facilities, spanning 1,205 acres valued at one billion dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

