422d CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bloom Marie Esteller, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard NCO in Charge, stands at attention prior to a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

