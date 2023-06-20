U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bloom Marie Esteller, 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard NCO in Charge, stands at attention prior to a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 04:42
|Photo ID:
|7872505
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-VS137-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422d CES Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT