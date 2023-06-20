Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    422d CES Change of Command [Image 1 of 8]

    422d CES Change of Command

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard post the colors during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. The 423d ABG HG supported the ceremony by posting the colors and rendering honors during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:42
    Photo ID: 7872504
    VIRIN: 230615-F-VS137-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Croughton
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d CES

