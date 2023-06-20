Airmen from the 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard post the colors during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. The 423d ABG HG supported the ceremony by posting the colors and rendering honors during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:42 Photo ID: 7872504 VIRIN: 230615-F-VS137-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.16 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 422d CES Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.