Airmen from the 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard post the colors during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 15, 2023. The 423d ABG HG supported the ceremony by posting the colors and rendering honors during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 04:42
|Photo ID:
|7872504
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-VS137-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422d CES Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT