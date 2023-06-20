Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    7ATC Change of Command ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command stand in front of the formation during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquished command of the 7ATC to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF's assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 7872482
    VIRIN: 230620-A-BS310-0252
    Resolution: 5842x3900
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony
    7ATC Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT