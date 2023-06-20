U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command stand in front of the formation during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquished command of the 7ATC to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF's assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 03:50 Photo ID: 7872482 VIRIN: 230620-A-BS310-0252 Resolution: 5842x3900 Size: 15.77 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7ATC Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.