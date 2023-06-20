Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-2D Change of Command [Image 9 of 14]

    3-2D Change of Command

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    On June 15, 2023 3-2D General Support Aviation Battalion held a change of command at 3-2’s Super Hanger. Lt. Col. Joshua T. Christy relinquished command to Lt. Col. Anthony J. Snipes.
    Congratulations to Lt. Col. Joshua T. Christy on his successful completion of two years of command and welcome Lt. Col. Anthony J. Snipes to the Talon family!
    U.S. Army photo by KPFC Lee, Dong Ha

