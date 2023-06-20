3-2D Change of Command

On June 15, 2023 3-2D General Support Aviation Battalion held a change of command at 3-2’s Super Hanger. Lt. Col. Joshua T. Christy relinquished command to Lt. Col. Anthony J. Snipes.

Congratulations to Lt. Col. Joshua T. Christy on his successful completion of two years of command and welcome Lt. Col. Anthony J. Snipes to the Talon family!

U.S. Army photo by KCPL Ju, Sang Yeon

