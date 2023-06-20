Humphreys' partnership leads to more opportunities for Soldiers

USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves (left) and KTO President Kim, Jang Sil (right) signed a memorandum of understanding, June 14, at Camp Humphreys, aimed at bringing enhanced opportunities for U.S. service members and their families serving in Korea.

Date Taken: 06.14.2023
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR