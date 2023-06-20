USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves (left) and KTO President Kim, Jang Sil (right) signed a memorandum of understanding, June 14, at Camp Humphreys, aimed at bringing enhanced opportunities for U.S. service members and their families serving in Korea.
This work, Humphreys' partnership leads to more opportunities for Soldiers, by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
