    Humphreys' partnership leads to more opportunities for Soldiers

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves (left) and KTO President Kim, Jang Sil (right) signed a memorandum of understanding, June 14, at Camp Humphreys, aimed at bringing enhanced opportunities for U.S. service members and their families serving in Korea.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:53
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P

