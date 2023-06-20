U.S. Marine Corps Michael Swanson, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, and a native of Acworth, Georgia, prepares to execute a hot refuel during Fuji Viper 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2023. Fuji Viper provides 1st Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:49 Photo ID: 7872279 VIRIN: 230617-M-WV648-1271 Resolution: 2907x4361 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.