    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations

    JAPAN

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, conducts flight operations during Fuji Viper 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2023. Fuji Viper provides 1st Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    This work, Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    HMLA 169
    1MAW
    Fuji Viper 23

