A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A Reaper with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 20, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, peacekeeping, and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 can support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint, and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:21 Photo ID: 7872252 VIRIN: 230620-M-QT022-1037 Resolution: 6342x4228 Size: 0 B Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.