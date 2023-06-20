Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A [Image 10 of 11]

    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A Reaper with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 20, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, peacekeeping, and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 can support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint, and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 7872251
    VIRIN: 230620-M-QT022-1017
    Resolution: 6648x4432
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A
    VMU-3 Taxis the MQ-9A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT