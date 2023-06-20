Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A critical battlespace: Guard units train on electromagnetic warfare [Image 7 of 7]

    A critical battlespace: Guard units train on electromagnetic warfare

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hodge, a space operator specialist with the Florida Air National Guard’s 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, secures the top of a shelter tent as part of Exercise ThunderMoose, June 13, 2023, at Bangor Air National Guard Base in Maine. The exercise involved transporting a electromagnetic warfare system to the base followed by setting up an operating facility. Currently, the National Guard provides 60 percent of space electromagnetic warfare capability to the Space Force’s Space Operations Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7872075
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-NB148-0065
    Resolution: 6742x4495
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    This work, A critical battlespace: Guard units train on electromagnetic warfare [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    Space Mission
    Electromagnetic Warfare
    Space Force
    114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron

