A critical battlespace: Guard units train on electromagnetic warfare

From left to right, Staff Sgt. Christopher Jones, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hodge and Tech. Sgt. Salvatore Izzo – all with the Florida Air National Guard’s 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron – secure what will be the base of an antenna as part of exercise ThunderMoose, June 13, 2023, at Bangor Air National Guard Base in Maine. The exercise involved transporting an electromagnetic warfare system to the base followed by setting up an operating facility. Currently, the National Guard provides 60 percent of space electromagnetic warfare capability to the Space Force’s Space Operations Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Location: BANGOR, ME, US