U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrick Keiser, an aircraft maintainer assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., performs post flight checks on a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska, June 15, 2023, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7872068
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-RJ686-1495
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT