Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8]

    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrick Keiser, an aircraft maintainer assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., performs post flight checks on a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska, June 15, 2023, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7872068
    VIRIN: 230615-F-RJ686-1495
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational
    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RFA23
    RedFlagAlaska23
    RFAtoday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT