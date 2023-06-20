Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derrick Keiser, an aircraft maintainer assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., performs post flight checks on a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules during RED FLAG-Alaska, June 15, 2023, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 Photo ID: 7872068 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US