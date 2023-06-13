U.S. Air Force Airman Javon Carter, a fuels distribution operator assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to refuel a Republic of Korea Air Force C-130 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2, June 15, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 7872066 VIRIN: 230615-F-RJ686-1282 Resolution: 4944x3296 Size: 1.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.