U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Watson, a maintainer assigned to the 374th Air Maintenance Squadron, 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducts a post flight inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2, June 15, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7872065
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-RJ686-1253
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
