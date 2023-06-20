Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

    Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Watson, a maintainer assigned to the 374th Air Maintenance Squadron, 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducts a post flight inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2, June 15, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 20:42
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

