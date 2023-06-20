Maintainers keep RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 operational

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2, June 15, 2023. RED FLAG-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

