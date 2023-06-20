Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Lucas Tate

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Tate, unit training manager assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 14, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

