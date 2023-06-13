Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds take flight in Latrobe [Image 19 of 36]

    Thunderbirds take flight in Latrobe

    LATROBE, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, June 15-18, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Westmoreland Air Show to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of the 695,000 total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 17:11
    Photo ID: 7871648
    VIRIN: 230617-F-IH091-2019
    Resolution: 6232x4142
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: LATROBE, PA, US 
    This work, Thunderbirds take flight in Latrobe [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    Thunderbirds
    Air show
    Air Force
    Latrobe

