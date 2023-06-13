2023 Dover AFB Pride Portrait

Senior Airman Mallori McGregor, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron resource advisor, poses for a pride month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2023. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. It is observed in June to commemorate the riots that occurred in June 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York. The event, known as the Stonewall Riots, became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

