    2023 Dover AFB Pride Portrait

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mallori McGregor, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron resource advisor, poses for a pride month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 14, 2023. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. It is observed in June to commemorate the riots that occurred in June 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York. The event, known as the Stonewall Riots, became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Dover AFB Pride Portrait, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Pride Month
    Team Dover
    LGBTQ

