    VP46 Homeland Defense [Image 3 of 3]

    VP46 Homeland Defense

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230608-N-AN659-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 8, 2023) – Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Caleb Schoene from St. Lous, Missouri, Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Michael Kalinowski from Crown Point, Indiana, and Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Gabriel Ramirez from Manteca, California, Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ load sonobuoys in a P-8A Poseidon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 10, 2023. VP-46 was operating out of Hawaii in support of Homeland Defense operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7871072
    VIRIN: 230610-N-AN659-1001
    Resolution: 5228x3485
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP46 Homeland Defense [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    aircrew
    sonobuoys
    VP 46
    P 8A Poseidon
    night flight
    Homeland Defense

