VP46 Homeland Defense

230608-N-AN659-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 8, 2023) – Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Caleb Schoene from St. Lous, Missouri, Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Michael Kalinowski from Crown Point, Indiana, and Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 2nd Class Petty Officer Gabriel Ramirez from Manteca, California, Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ load sonobuoys in a P-8A Poseidon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 10, 2023. VP-46 was operating out of Hawaii in support of Homeland Defense operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Jacquelin Frost.)

