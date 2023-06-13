Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th SFS hosts MWD retirement ceremony at Fenway Park [Image 2 of 2]

    66th SFS hosts MWD retirement ceremony at Fenway Park

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, 66th Air Base Group commander, speaks during a retirement ceremony held for Military Working Dog Qquail at Fenway Park in Boston, June 14. MWD Qquail served more than nine years of active service in the U.S. Air Force and will be adopted by a former MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:16
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    This work, 66th SFS hosts MWD retirement ceremony at Fenway Park [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

