Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, participate in a Flag Day ceremony at the J.W. Killam School in Reading , Mass., June 14. Enriquez and Weary joined community members, students and faculty to pay tribute to the flag during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7870660
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-JW594-2111
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|READING, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation leadership attend local Flag Day ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
