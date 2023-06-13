Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation leadership attend local Flag Day ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Installation leadership attend local Flag Day ceremony

    READING, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, participate in a Flag Day ceremony at the J.W. Killam School in Reading , Mass., June 14. Enriquez and Weary joined community members, students and faculty to pay tribute to the flag during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Installation leadership attend local Flag Day ceremony
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Flag Day Ceremony

