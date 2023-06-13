Installation leadership attend local Flag Day ceremony

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, participate in a Flag Day ceremony at the J.W. Killam School in Reading , Mass., June 14. Enriquez and Weary joined community members, students and faculty to pay tribute to the flag during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023
Location: READING, MA, US