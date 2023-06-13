HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass., (JUNE 6, 2023) – John Vona, right, shakes hands with Col. Richard Lopez after giving a talk on the future of Air Force command and control to Kessel Runners June 6, 2023, here. During his presentation, Vona discussed Kessel Run’s role in delivering capability and shaping the future of air combat power. He is Air Combat Command’s Deputy Director of Plans, Program and Requirements Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Lopez is Kessel Run’s senior material leader. (Courtesy photo)
ACC leader visits Kessel Run, discusses command priorities
