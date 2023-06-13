Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC leader visits Kessel Run, discusses command priorities [Image 3 of 3]

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass., (JUNE 6, 2023) – John Vona, right, shakes hands with Col. Richard Lopez after giving a talk on the future of Air Force command and control to Kessel Runners June 6, 2023, here. During his presentation, Vona discussed Kessel Run’s role in delivering capability and shaping the future of air combat power. He is Air Combat Command’s Deputy Director of Plans, Program and Requirements Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Lopez is Kessel Run’s senior material leader. (Courtesy photo)

