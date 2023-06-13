ACC leader visits Kessel Run, discusses command priorities

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass., (JUNE 6, 2023) – John Vona gives a talk on the future of Air Force command and control to Kessel Runners June 6, 2023, here. During his presentation, he discussed Kessel Run’s role in delivering capability and shaping the future of air combat power. Vona is Air Combat Command’s Deputy Director of Plans, Program and Requirements Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (Courtesy photo)

