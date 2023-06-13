Starbase Pensacola DoD Military Appreciation Day Camp

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Participants in the Starbase Pensacola Day Camp race CO2-powered cars on a controlled track during the final day of the Department of Defense (DoD) Starbase Pensacola Military Appreciation Day Camp June 16. The weeklong camp, taught by Starbase Pensacola certified teachers, is designed to expand participants' knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) principles through a hands-on format. Starbase Pensacola, one of 70 programs nationally, is located in the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.

