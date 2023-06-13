Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: The Whiteface Relay

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    A ceremony recognizing the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division at the Whiteface Mountain Ski Lodge has been an decades-long tradition. It started in 1985 with a 126-mile relay run from Fort Drum to Lake Placid, but the annual run only lasted several years. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 08:13
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Whiteface Mountain

