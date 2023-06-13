114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, center, assistant adjutant general, Air, South Dakota National Guard, poses for a photo with pilots assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing during a visit to exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Amy Rittberger)

