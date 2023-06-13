114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, left, assistant adjutant general, Air, South Dakota National Guard, greets Senior Master Sgt. Sean Emerson, flight chief, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 114th Fighter Wing, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Amy Rittberger)

