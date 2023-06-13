114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, left, assistant adjutant general, Air, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Weinacht, senior enlisted leader, 114th Fighter Wing during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Amy Rittberger)

