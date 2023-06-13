Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023

    JAGEL AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amy Rittberger 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, left, assistant adjutant general, Air, South Dakota National Guard, speaks with Lt. Col. Eric Cleveringa, detachment commander, 114th Fighter Wing during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Amy Rittberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7870284
    VIRIN: 230615-Z-YW322-1305
    Resolution: 5456x3638
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JAGEL AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Maj. Amy Rittberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023
    114th FW Supports Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    National Guard
    MCA
    114th Fighter Wing
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT