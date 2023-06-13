Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th FW supports Air Defender 23

    114th FW supports Air Defender 23

    GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amy Rittberger 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, sits down for dinner with Tech. Sgt. Taya May, weapons specialist, and other Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, during a visit to exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. This Broll stringer highlights footage from day one of the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Amy Rittberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 07:59
    Photo ID: 7870281
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-YW322-1343
    Resolution: 5498x3665
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th FW supports Air Defender 23, by Maj. Amy Rittberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    National Guard
    MCA
    114th Fighter Wing
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT