114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, sits down for dinner with Tech. Sgt. Taya May, weapons specialist, and other Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, during a visit to exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. This Broll stringer highlights footage from day one of the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Amy Rittberger)

