    Team PSAB celebrates Juneteenth [Image 6 of 7]

    Team PSAB celebrates Juneteenth

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Akshai M. Gandhi, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during a Juneteenth event in the Morale, Welfare and Readiness (MWR) center, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 19, 2023. U.S. Service members from across the wing gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, and participated in various games and activities. Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 in which Union soldiers delivered General Order No. 3, fulfilling the Emancipation Proclamation's edict to abolish slavery in the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:27
    Photo ID: 7869849
    VIRIN: 230619-F-WT152-1006
    Resolution: 5123x3420
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    This work, Team PSAB celebrates Juneteenth [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    AFCENT
    MWR
    Juneteenth
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB

